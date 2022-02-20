Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.77.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

