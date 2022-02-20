Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,582 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Avantor worth $31,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.