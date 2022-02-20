Royal Bank of Canada Sells 230,990 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of APA worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1,547.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Shares of APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

