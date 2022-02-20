Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 676.40 ($9.15).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 419.10 ($5.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 475.18. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 403.89 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.