Royalty Pharma plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

RPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

