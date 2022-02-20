Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

