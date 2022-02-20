Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Rush Street Interactive worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

