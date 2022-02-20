Ryan K. Zinke Buys 1,540 Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke acquired 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

