Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

