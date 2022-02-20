SafeBlast Tops One Day Trading Volume of $261,124.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $261,124.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00783388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00218856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

