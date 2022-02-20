SafeCapital Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $7,270.37 and approximately $18.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

