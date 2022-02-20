Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

Shares of SAF opened at €113.44 ($128.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.65. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

