salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.84 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.