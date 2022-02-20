salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $340.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $340.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $195.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.