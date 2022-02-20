San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 100.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

