San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 100.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.