Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.