Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $134.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.85.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $121.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

