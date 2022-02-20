Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

