Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,326.0 days.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.43) to GBX 3,544 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Schroders stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Schroders has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

