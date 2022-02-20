Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

