SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

