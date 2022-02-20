SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,734,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.