SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.