SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

