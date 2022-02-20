SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

