SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

