Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 5,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $789.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seer by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

