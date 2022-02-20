Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Head-To-Head Survey

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sega Sammy and Electronic Arts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.46 $837.00 million $2.22 58.26

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Sega Sammy.

Profitability

This table compares Sega Sammy and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sega Sammy N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sega Sammy and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sega Sammy 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80

Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $162.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Sega Sammy.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Sega Sammy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines. The Entertainment Content segment provides entertainment content that include digital contents, toys, game software, amusement machine, and amusement facilities. The Resort segment develops and operates hotels and theme parks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

