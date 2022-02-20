SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce sales of $60.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on S. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 7,463,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

