Sharder Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Sharder has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $553,768.27 and $94,063.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

