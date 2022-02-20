Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $800.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,350.41. Shopify has a 1-year low of $640.42 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.