Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMV. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 753 ($10.19) to GBX 565 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.01) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 621.67 ($8.41).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.90. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.47) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.96). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 706.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 712.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

