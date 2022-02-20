Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declines By 16.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTXL opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

