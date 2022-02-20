Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Declines By 16.5%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock worth $4,046,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $99.76 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

