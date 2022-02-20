Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Expands By 28.2%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.
Kirin Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirin (KNBWY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.