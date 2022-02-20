Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Increases By 30.0%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,574,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 6,595,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.