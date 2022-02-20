Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expands By 27.3%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VIVO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

