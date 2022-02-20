Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Rises By 30.5%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.00 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
