Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Rises By 30.5%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.00 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

