Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expands By 29.5%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,903,000 after buying an additional 222,897 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

