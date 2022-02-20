Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SSTK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.23. 296,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,474. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 116,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

