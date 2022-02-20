Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SIEGY traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,157. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

