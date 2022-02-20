Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

TSE SW opened at C$18.90 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$15.90 and a 1-year high of C$26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.87. The firm has a market cap of C$711.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.15.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.