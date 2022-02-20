Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.
Signify Health stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
