Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.