SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

