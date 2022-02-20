SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVVU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,934,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,218,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,251,000.

Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27.

