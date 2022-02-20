SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,844 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2,019.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $22,266,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 281,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

