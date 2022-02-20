SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.