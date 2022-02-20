SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after buying an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,552,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $144.25 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.93.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

