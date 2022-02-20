SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of PM opened at $111.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

