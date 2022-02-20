SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.